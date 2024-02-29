Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.