Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

