Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.78 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 205,280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

