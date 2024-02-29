Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,566.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,458.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,412.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,598.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

