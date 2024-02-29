Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 103,117 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

