Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,796 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $259.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

