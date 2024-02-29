Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98,153 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $15,673,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NOG stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

