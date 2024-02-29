Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $288.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.