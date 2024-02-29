Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,012 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

