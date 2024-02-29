Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 280,512 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

