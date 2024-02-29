Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,519 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

