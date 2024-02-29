Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
