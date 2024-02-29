Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

