Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $185.71 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

