Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 12,439 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,439 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

