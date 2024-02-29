Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,307 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 878,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 681,271 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

