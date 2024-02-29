Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $351,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

