Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

