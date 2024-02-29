Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

