Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $7,344,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,449,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

