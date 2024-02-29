Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

GMED opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.