Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

