Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

