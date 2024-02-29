Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

