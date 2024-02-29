Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $35.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $69,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,090,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

