Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

