EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of EVERTEC worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

