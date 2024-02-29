Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene Stock Performance

EVGN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

