Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 3.7%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

