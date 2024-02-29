Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 229,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Exelixis worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,169 shares of company stock worth $3,045,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

