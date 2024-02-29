Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) were up 6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 248,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,976,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

