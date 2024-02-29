Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 248,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,976,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.65.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
