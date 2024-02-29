Felix The Sells 4,374 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

