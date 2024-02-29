Ferguson plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $211.95 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

