Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,640 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.82% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $78,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,414,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

