First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of First Horizon worth $36,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

