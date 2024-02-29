Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,631,675,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
