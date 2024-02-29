Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Flowserve worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,760,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

