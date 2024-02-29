Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

