Fmr LLC Acquires 4,481,420 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.47% of Alector worth $78,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Alector Trading Down 0.3 %

Alector stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

