Fmr LLC Acquires 807,637 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 807,637 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of MGIC Investment worth $63,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

