Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,082 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.53% of Omnicom Group worth $78,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

