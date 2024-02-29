Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.85% of WestRock worth $77,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

