Fmr LLC Buys 460,068 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,068 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.36% of Brown & Brown worth $71,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 234,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

BRO opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

