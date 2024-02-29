Fmr LLC Buys 491,567 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Avidity Biosciences worth $70,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

