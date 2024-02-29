Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Church & Dwight worth $78,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

