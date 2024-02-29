Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332,064 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.61% of Citizens Financial Group worth $76,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

