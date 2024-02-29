Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.09% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $74,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,465,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Several analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

