Fmr LLC Grows Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $64,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $254.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $190.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

