Fmr LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.50% of Ryder System worth $70,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.