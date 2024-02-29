Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.82% of Vipshop worth $77,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.